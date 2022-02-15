Univ. of Dubuque students get a taste of what it’s like to navigate US immigration system

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Bryce Walter is a senior at the University of Dubuque. Monday night, however, he was a 57-year-old widow who fled Eritrea with her three sons 15 years ago “because of the Eritrean government’s policy of forced, indefinite military service.”

”I know it is going to be pretty difficult just based off of the forms and all that you are going to have to know how to fill out,” he mentioned.

Walter is referring to a immigration simulation he and about 50 other students with the university’s Wendt Character Initiative got to participate in. Each student was assigned the role of an immigrant or a family member of an immigrant.

The students got a taste of what immigrants go through while dealing with the country’s immigration system, including the long lines, the language barrier, and managing complicated paperwork.

“It really is an intention to help explore and demystify some of those misunderstandings or preconceived notions of what people may think the immigration legal process is like, but more than anything, to really highlight how complex and how chaotic the immigration system is,” Yer Vang, legal director of the Immigration Legal Services Program with Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Dubuque, explained. The program was in charge of the simulation.

The Immigration Legal Services Program had held simulations like this one before, but the COVID-19 pandemic had put them on hold for a while. On Monday night, though, the group of Wendt scholars got to move across the room and meet with attorneys, the embassy, and social services. The cases that students represented today are those of people whom the Catholic Charities have helped in the past.

Vang said the program hosts these events to try to bring people together on an issue that, nowadays, can be very divisive.

“The bottom line is that immigration should not be a controversial issue,” she added. “It really is an issue about humanity.”

Vang said their goal is to create a domino effect, hoping that these students, tomorrow’s leaders, will be better informed on the issues immigrants face when coming to the U.S.

“Particularly at this setting, at a university campus, these are our future leaders and these are our future individuals who may become our legislators or our congress people so that they know that when they create policies or rules or laws that it has real impacts on the lives of their own citizens and the people they represent,” she commented.

Organizers said those interested in learning more about the U.S. immigration system can contact the group at catholiccharitiesdubuque.org or by calling 319-364-7121.

