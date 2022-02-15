Trial delayed for former Linn-Mar coach accused of sexual abuse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for the former Linn-Mar track and field coach accused of sexual abuse has been delayed until later this year.

Kameron Beets is charged with second degree kidnapping, sexual abuse, and sexual exploitation.

His trial was originally set for March 8, but is now delayed until Sept. 20. The defense said they needed more time to prepare.

Beets waived his right to a speedy trial, and the state did not argue against the delay.

Investigators say he used his role as a high-school sports photographer and personal trainer to access minors before victimizing them.

They say he sexually abused a 17-year-old boy, and confined him in a Linn-Mar high school bathroom naked for more than 45 minutes.

