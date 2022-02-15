Show You Care
Trial delayed for former Linn-Mar coach accused of sexual abuse

The trial for the former Linn-Mar track and field coach accused of sexual abuse is delayed until later this year.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for the former Linn-Mar track and field coach accused of sexual abuse has been delayed until later this year.

Kameron Beets is charged with second degree kidnapping, sexual abuse, and sexual exploitation.

His trial was originally set for March 8, but is now delayed until Sept. 20. The defense said they needed more time to prepare.

Beets waived his right to a speedy trial, and the state did not argue against the delay.

Investigators say he used his role as a high-school sports photographer and personal trainer to access minors before victimizing them.

They say he sexually abused a 17-year-old boy, and confined him in a Linn-Mar high school bathroom naked for more than 45 minutes.

Dozens of recruits at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy will train to become better officers by...
Iowa Law Enforcement Academy has its first implicit bias instructor
Iowa House Republicans are looking to advance a bill to better track teachers accused of child...
Iowa lawmakers push to expand investigations into teacher misconduct