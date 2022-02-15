Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host Oscars

This combination of photos shows, from left, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.
This combination of photos shows, from left, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.(AP Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After three years without a host, the Oscars are making up for lost time with three hosts for this year’s awards: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are set to host the 94th Academy Awards, producer Will Packer said Tuesday.

“This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers,” Packer said in a statement. “It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles.”

Packer has worked with Hall several times as the producer of films like “Girls Trip,” “Think Like a Man” and “Little.”

The show is hoping to rebound from the dismal viewership of last year’s broadcast, which was both an all-time low and the norm for pandemic-era awards shows. In addition to bringing back starry hosts and bumping the best picture nominees to a set ten, the Academy is also hoping to spike interest through social media voting for a “fan favorite” movie that will be announced during the show, as well as a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles for the ceremony.

“We’re invigorated by Will’s vision for this year’s Oscars: celebrating movie lovers alongside moviemakers and spotlighting fan favorites that prove how cinema can unite us all,” said Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson in a statement.

It’s the first time hosting for all three women and the first time in 35 years there has been this many hosts for one broadcast.

Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, added that they are “Thrilled to have them at the helm to deliver an incredible show full of unforgettable moments and laughter.”

The 94th Oscars will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and broadcast live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cedar Rapids woman was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday after...
Cedar Rapids woman arrested at New Jersey airport with loaded handgun
Fire in Waukon
Waukon Boil Water Advisory lifted following building fire
carbon monoxide poisoning
3 treated for carbon monoxide at monster truck rally
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
The Jones County Sheriff's Office is looking for 14-year-old Chyna Davis.
Operation Quickfind canceled, Chyna Davis found

Latest News

Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
LIVE: Biden addresses Ukraine situation
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death...
Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity
Then-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez answers questions from the Associated Press,...
Honduras judge signs arrest order for ex-President Hernández
In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in...
Disney World: No more masks indoors for vaccinated visitors