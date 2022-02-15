Nominations open for 13th annual Iowa’s Best Burger Contest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nominations are open for the Iowa Beef Industry and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association’s 13th Annual Iowa’s Best Burger Contest.

Iowans have from Feb. 14 until March 14 to nominate their favorite burger.

The Iowa Beef Council said burgers must be a 100 percent real beef patty and served on a bun or bread product to qualify.

The top ten list will be announced on March 18, with finalists receiving a certificate. Judges will then announce the winner on May 2.

Last year’s winner was Bambino’s in Ossian.

For more information, including how to submit a nomination, click here.

