Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Nominations open for 13th annual Iowa’s Best Burger Contest

Nominations are open for the Iowa Beef Industry and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association’s 13th Annual Iowa’s Best Burger Contest.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nominations are open for the Iowa Beef Industry and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association’s 13th Annual Iowa’s Best Burger Contest.

Iowans have from Feb. 14 until March 14 to nominate their favorite burger.

The Iowa Beef Council said burgers must be a 100 percent real beef patty and served on a bun or bread product to qualify.

The top ten list will be announced on March 18, with finalists receiving a certificate. Judges will then announce the winner on May 2.

Last year’s winner was Bambino’s in Ossian.

For more information, including how to submit a nomination, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cedar Rapids woman was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday after...
Cedar Rapids woman arrested at New Jersey airport with loaded handgun
Fire in Waukon
Waukon under Boil Water Advisory due to fire
carbon monoxide poisoning
3 treated for carbon monoxide at monster truck rally
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
The Jones County Sheriff's Office is looking for 14-year-old Chyna Davis.
Operation Quickfind canceled, Chyna Davis found

Latest News

The president and Vice President of the Clear Creek Amana Community School District Board have...
Clear Creek Amana School Board members resign
A bill to ban women and girls who are transgender from playing in school sports matching their...
Bill to ban transgender athletes from Iowa girls sports advances
Nominations are open for the Iowa Beef Industry and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association’s 13th...
Nominations open for 2022 Iowa's Best Burger Contest
Dozens of recruits at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy will train to become better officers by...
Iowa Law Enforcement Academy has its first implicit bias instructor