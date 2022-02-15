Milder into Midweek

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Milder weather builds for the next couple of days. Look for a stronger southerly wind to help temperatures to jump to near and above 40. Wednesday night through Thursday is a storm to watch. Right now rain/snow develop Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday. The exact track of this storm is yet to be determined do keep an eye on the latest forecast updates. Have a good night.

