Milder into Midweek

By Joe Winters
Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Milder weather builds for the next couple of days. Look for a stronger southerly wind to help temperatures to jump to near and above 40. Wednesday night through Thursday is a storm to watch. Right now rain/snow develop Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday. The exact track of this storm is yet to be determined do keep an eye on the latest forecast updates. Have a good night.

