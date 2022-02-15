Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa to pay $5 million in legal fees in school abuse case

Money
Money(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials have agreed to pay a group of attorneys nearly $5 million in a case that showed staff wrongly kept boys at a state-run school in isolation chambers and restraints.

The Iowa Appeals Board on Tuesday approved the payment to attorneys for former students of the Iowa Boys State Training School in Eldora. The former students earlier won a lawsuit against the state over their mistreatment. The school houses boys who have committed crimes.

During the trial, witnesses testified that students were often kept in isolation for weeks or put in device called “the wrap” that left them immobilized for up to five hours.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cedar Rapids woman was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday after...
Cedar Rapids woman arrested at New Jersey airport with loaded handgun
Ron's Guns is located on Old Minden Road in Bossier City.
Federal background checks for handgun sales increase after new state law
Fire in Waukon
Waukon Boil Water Advisory lifted following building fire
carbon monoxide poisoning
3 treated for carbon monoxide at monster truck rally
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public

Latest News

Dubuque school board approves permanent online school option
Every team throughout the Mississippi Valley Conference wore special Team Frank t-shirts last...
Iowa high school coach battles brain cancer while coaching
Every team throughout the Mississippi Valley Conference wore special Team Frank t-shirts last...
Iowa high school coach battles brain cancer while coaching
The U.S. Defense Secretary is heading overseas to the region encompassing Russia and Ukraine to...
US Defense Secretary to meet with NATO Counterparts