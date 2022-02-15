Show You Care
Iowa lawmakers push to expand investigations into teacher misconduct

Iowa House Republicans are looking to advance a bill to better track teachers accused of child abuse.
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa House Republicans are looking to advance a bill to better track teachers accused of child abuse.

KCCI reports the bill would direct the Department of Education to create committees to investigate each time an incident is reported, and decide whether the teacher should be placed on leave during the investigation.

“One of the things that we hear a lot is that at the administration level, these complaints are not being taken seriously,” Rep. Dustin Hite said. “They’re not being written down, and so when there’s multiple complaints about a single individual, there’s really no record of that.”

The bill would also start a process to collect and keep all teacher misconduct complaints, and add rules around how the state and school districts communicate when making hiring decisions.

Lawmakers will take up the bill in subcommittee Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

