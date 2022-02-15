Iowa Law Enforcement Academy has its first implicit bias instructor

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCCI) - Dozens of recruits at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy will train to become better officers by recognizing their own bias.

KCCI reports Naimah Saadiq is the first Black female implicit bias training instructor at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

She said she feels it’s always been her calling to help bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

Saadiq says in order to catch personal biases, each officer must look inward and recognize their own bias.

“If I’d see a big, White male with a shaved head and a biker jacket, I may have an implicit bias to think, okay, they’re dangerous,” she said. “They might be racist or a skinhead, so I had to take the extra step.”

Saadiq said this is a better time than she’s ever seen as far as law enforcement and the community being open and collaborating.

