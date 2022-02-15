Show You Care
Iowa high school coach battles brain cancer while coaching

By KCCI
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEON, Iowa (KCCI) - Every team throughout the Mississippi Valley Conference wore special Team Frank t-shirts last Friday night in support of former Cedar Rapids Washington girls coach Frank Howell.

Howell, who now coaches Central Decatur girl’s basketball, is battling brain cancer. But he hasn’t let it stop him from continuing to coach his team.

“I’m a basketball guy and there have been so many positive connections through basketball that it makes me feel like I am going to beat this thing. I am going to win,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

