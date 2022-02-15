Show You Care
Foundation gifts $70M to UI -- largest ever -- for hospital

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (KCRG)
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (KCRG)(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The foundation of the late Des Moines businessman and philanthropist, Richard Jacobson, has announced a $70 million gift to the University of Iowa for a new hospital to be built across from Kinnick Stadium.

The donation is the largest in the university’s 175-year history. The Richard O. Jacobson Foundation announced the gift Tuesday to go toward the new University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics patient care tower.

The hospital will bear Jacobson’s name, pending approval from Iowa’s Board of Regents.

The new facility will feature single inpatient rooms, state-of-the-art operating rooms and intensive care unit beds in an effort to address capacity issues, rising health care demands and aging facilities.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hy-Vee offers talking prescription labels for visually impaired patients
A shelter that will help homeless parents and their children is complete in Linn County.
Shelter for homeless families with kids will soon open in Linn County
Local health departments talk about what will change after the COVID-19 disaster proclamation...
Local health departments talk about what will change after the COVID-19 disaster proclamation to expires tonight
