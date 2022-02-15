Federal background checks for handgun sales increase after new state law

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of Federal background checks for handguns, which is a key indicator of sales, has increased since people over 21-years-old can purchase a handgun without a permit.

Our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team in August 2021 found more than a 2,000% increase in background checks related to handguns during the first month the new law was in effect. The amount of background checks has slowed down since the summer, but federal background checks in Iowa are still up more than 1,000%, according to data from the FBI.

Iowa gun stores are seeing those benefits first hand. Matt Schrantz, who is a manager at Palo Outdoors, said handgun sales increased by 25%, and is increasing his stock to have more handguns. He said the new law is helping sell more guns because there are fewer barriers stopping sales.

“There’s a lot of busy people out there that don’t have the wherewithal or the understanding of exactly how to get the carry permit,” Schrantz said. “And they still feed the need to buy a handgun and it [the new law] has eliminated that.”

Local county sheriff’s offices are losing revenue from the change. Joe Kennedy (D), who is the Dubuque County Sherriff, said he is still getting permits for people who want to carry out of state. But, he is losing revenue because the department is receiving fewer permits.

Kennedy said there are currently no plans to replace the revenue, which he believes is around $30,000.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.