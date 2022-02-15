Dubuque school board approves permanent online school option

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque schools will apply to open a permanent online school option.

The School Board approved the application at it’s meeting Monday night.

Dubuque started an online school during the pandemic, but it will need state accreditation to continue it next year.

Accreditation would also allow students outside Dubuque to enroll in the online school.

The application is for students in sixth grade and up and will require six full-time and eight part-time staff.

Cedar Rapids and Iowa City took similar steps to make their online school a permanent option after the pandemic started.

