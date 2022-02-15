Cedar Rapids Schools host facilities master plan update

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Board of Education met for an update on the district’s facilities master plan.

The first phase focuses on improving the district’s elementary schools. The district is doing this by closing eight elementary schools and building larger, newer schools to replace them.

The district has been discussing the Facilities Master Plan since 2018.

“Tonight, we just talked about an update of where we are in that process. And then we will have a lot of information coming forth this spring,” said Cedar Rapids Schools Superintendent Noreen Bush.

The second phase of the plan will be improvements to the district’s six middle schools. Some of the district’s middle schools are more than 100 years old.

The facilities update task force will begin to gather data and compile research this spring. What the task force will recommend is not known at this time.

“So excited to dig in, looking at what the needs are of our secondary facilities, but also dreaming about what we hope for our kids from a really big picture perspective right now,” said Bush.

Bush says the second-largest school district in the state deserves facilities and amenities that reflect that.

To find the district’s Facilities Master Plan meeting minutes and additional resources click here.

