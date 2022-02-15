Columbus Junction man accused of sexual crimes against a teen in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Columbus Junction man is facing multiple charges after police say he sexually abused a teen in Iowa City multiple times.

The teen victim alleges 52-year-old Lance Thomas sexually abused her on multiple occasions from April 24, 2019, to Dec. 18, 2021.

Criminal complaints say other people also witnessed the suspect’s behavior.

Thomas faces charges of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, indecent contact with a child, and multiple counts of lascivious conduct with a minor.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.