Cedar Rapids Police Department delivers flowers to West Ridge Care Center residents for Valentine’s Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People living at West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids got a sweet surprise Monday for Valentine’s Day.

Members of the Cedar Rapids police department handed out flowers to the residents.

Leaders with the department said officers came together with donations to buy the flowers. They said they wanted to make sure the residents knew how special they are as part of the community and make their Valentine’s Day a little brighter.

”I’m speechless. Because they have so many other things that they can do but they took the time to be with us today. And how important to honor our elders that way. We’re really grateful,” said Carol Ruggles, West Ridge Care Center Activity Director.

The department gave nearly 50 flowers out to the residents Monday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.