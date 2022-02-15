Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

105-year-old Cedar Rapids man preserves nearly a century of Valentine’s Day cards

A Cedar Rapids man has a personal archive that is preserving a lifetime of love.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Outside of 105-year-old Don Johnson’s apartment is a very special display: nearly a century worth of Valentine’s Day cards.

Don still has the first Valentine he gave to the girl who would become his wife. On February 14, 1931, when he was a high school sophomore, and she was a freshman, he slipped the card on her desk.

Don and Phyllis Johnson (her maiden name as well as her married name) were together for 10 years before they got married in 1941.

“I had a lot of competition all these years between—there were other boys in that high school that also were her friends,” Don joked. “Maybe that’s why it took us so long to get married.”

Don said he doesn’t really know why he’s held onto the cards for all these years.

“It’s something that Phyllis did.,” he said. “I’ve always kind of admired her taste for things, and she would select things that I wouldn’t select. It seemed like her selections always endured longer than mine.”

Don told us Phyllis passed away in 2004. Their marriage lasted for more than six decades.

“One of the rudiments, I think, of a successful marriage is love in the first place.,” he said. “It has to be genuine, it has to be respectful, and it has to be honorable. You have to be aware that your spouse is entitled to her opinions as well as your own.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cedar Rapids woman was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday after...
Cedar Rapids woman arrested at New Jersey airport with loaded handgun
Fire in Waukon
Waukon under Boil Water Advisory due to fire
carbon monoxide poisoning
3 treated for carbon monoxide at monster truck rally
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
The Jones County Sheriff's Office is looking for 14-year-old Chyna Davis.
Operation Quickfind canceled, Chyna Davis found

Latest News

The Cedar Rapids Board of Education met for an update on the Facilities Master Plan on Monday...
Cedar Rapids Schools host facilities master plan update
A Cedar Rapids man has a personal archive that is preserving a lifetime of love.
105-year-old Cedar Rapids man preserves nearly a century of Valentine’s Day cards
Students got to move across the room and meet with attorneys, the embassy, and social services.
Univ. of Dubuque students get a taste of what it’s like to navigate US immigration system
Students got to move across the room and meet with attorneys, the embassy, and social services.
UD students go through immigration simulation