Waterloo man arrested, charged in fatal 2021 crash in Bremer County

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man has been arrested and faces charges in a wrong way crash that killed one person last year.

In a criminal complaint, law enforcement said 37-year-old Willie Walker was driving southbound on Highway 218 in Bremer County just before 10 p.m. on May 27, 2021, when his vehicle crossed over the grass median and collided with another vehicle. One person died at the scene.

Officials said blood tests result in a BAC of .131 percent, and Walker did not have a valid driver’s license.

Walker has been charged with homicide by vehicle - operating under the influence and serious injury by vehicle.

A preliminary hearing is set for 4 p.m. on Feb. 18.

