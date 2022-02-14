Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

UNI drops second road game, fall 66-57 to Missouri State

The Northern Iowa women’s basketball team dropped their second on the road falling 66-57 to...
The Northern Iowa women’s basketball team dropped their second on the road falling 66-57 to Missouri State Sunday afternoon.(Northern Iowa Athletics)
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri (KCRG) - The Northern Iowa women’s basketball team dropped their second on the road falling 66-57 to Missouri State Sunday afternoon.

Karli Rucker and Kam Finley were both in double figures with 14 points. Forwards Grace Boffeli and Bre Gunnels scored eight and seven points respectively. Gunnels also added eight rebounds.

The Panthers return home on Saturday to face Drake.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Robbery
Robbery at Cedar Rapids gas station
Home is total loss
Linn County Home is a total loss after early morning fire
Superintendent responds to homophobic, vulgar “Solon Barstool” tweets
Superintendent responds to homophobic, vulgar “Solon Barstool” tweets
Randy Lee Wedewer
Dubuque County Treasurer resigns amid prostitution scandal
Durnan and Levendusky
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrests two for meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia