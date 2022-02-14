UNI drops second road game, fall 66-57 to Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri (KCRG) - The Northern Iowa women’s basketball team dropped their second on the road falling 66-57 to Missouri State Sunday afternoon.

Karli Rucker and Kam Finley were both in double figures with 14 points. Forwards Grace Boffeli and Bre Gunnels scored eight and seven points respectively. Gunnels also added eight rebounds.

The Panthers return home on Saturday to face Drake.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.