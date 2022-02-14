Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Three treated for carbon monoxide at monster truck rally

carbon monoxide poisoning
carbon monoxide poisoning(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - Three people who were attending a monster truck rally in Waterloo were taken to a hospital Saturday night with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Waterloo Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Ben Petersen told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that truck exhaust was assumed to be the source of the carbon monoxide that sickened the spectators.

The three people became ill around 9 p.m. Saturday when the crowd was filing out of the National Cattle Congress complex at the end of the event.

The monster truck rally featured several top trucks including Bounty Hunter, Scarlet Bandit, Rat Attack and Hot Tamale.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Robbery
Robbery at Cedar Rapids gas station
Home is total loss
Linn County Home is a total loss after early morning fire
Superintendent responds to homophobic, vulgar “Solon Barstool” tweets
Superintendent responds to homophobic, vulgar “Solon Barstool” tweets
Randy Lee Wedewer
Dubuque County Treasurer resigns amid prostitution scandal
Durnan and Levendusky
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrests two for meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia

Latest News

Impact of Ukraine-Russia situation discussed by Iowa student-exchange...
Impact of Ukraine-Russia situation discussed by Iowa student-exchange program
North Liberty Baptist Church hosts a dedication service for their newly installed steeple
North Liberty Baptist Church hosts dedication service for new steeple
Brandon Maxwell pays emotional tribute to his grandmother
Brandon Maxwell pays emotional tribute to his grandmother
Olympics Live: IOC won't act on 'No War in Ukraine' Sign
Olympics Live: IOC won’t act on ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign