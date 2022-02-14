Show choir competitions rebounding in Eastern Iowa

VAN HORNE, Iowa (KCRG) - You know the old saying: the show must go on. And it did Saturday at Benton Community High School when the school hosted the 27th “Touch of Class” Choir Competition.

There were some challenges, though. John Hayden, Vocal Music Director at Benton Community High School, said, “One of the companies that had helped us in the past went out of business with COVID.” He said the event also ran into supply chain issues.

But the effort that went into putting on the competition wasn’t wasted. The performers knew they were getting to participate in something special.

Nathaniel Smith is a senior at Marion High School. We asked him what he’ll miss most about show choir when he graduates. “I’d have to say I’ll probably miss competition days the most. It’s a really fun long day where you just get to spend time with people that you enjoy spending time with and do things that you enjoy doing.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.