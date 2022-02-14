Show You Care
Operation Quickfind: Chyna Davis

The Jones County Sheriff's Office is looking for 14-year-old Chyna Davis.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office said Chyna Davis was last seen wearing black Adidas pants with a white stripe down the side and a shirt.

She has a fake nose ring.

She is 5′7″ tall and weighs about 146 pounds.

The sheriff’s office said she is believed to be in the Monticello area.

If you have any information on where she is, call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 319-462-4371 ext. 2.

