March trial date set in fatal 2020 Cedar Rapids shooting

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A March trial date has been set in a 2020 shooting that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child in Cedar Rapids.

The trial of Johnnie Osborne IV, 27, is set to begin on March 29.

The Gazette reports he is charged with first-degree murder, termination of pregnancy during a forcible felony, attempted murder and willful injury in connection with the May 1, 2020 shooting.

Prosecutors say Osborne shot his girlfriend, Asia Grice, 25, in her head in a Cedar Rapids apartment and her unborn child did not survive. Grice’s friend, Keonna Smith was also shot and seriously injured.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

