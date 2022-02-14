Show You Care
Love is in the air today, but not much else!

We start the work week off with quiet weather for Valentine’s Day today with partly cloudy skies overhead and temperatures in the low 20s north to low 30s south
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We start the work week off with quiet weather for Valentine’s Day today with partly cloudy skies overhead and temperatures in the low 20s north to low 30s south. A warm front bumps temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s tomorrow with warming or steady temperatures overnight into Wednesday. Temperatures fall through the day Wednesday and chances for rain and snow are likely through the day, especially south of Highway 20. This system’s path continues to shift, and could again, which will impact the type and amount of precipitation in eastern Iowa. Please continue to check back for forecast updates as the system approaches. Have a Happy Valentine’s Day!

