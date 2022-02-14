Iowan remembers playing on Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII

HUMBOLDT, Iowa (KCCI) - Super Bowl LVI is over, and the Bengals remain one of the few franchises still without a Super Bowl victory.

The Los Angeles Rams won, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 Sunday night.

One Iowan remembers playing for the Bengals the last time they were in the big game.

Bruce Reimers of Humboldt was Cincinnati’s starting left guard in 1989. The Bengals lost Super Bowl XXIII to Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers, 20 to 16.

Reimers said he doesn’t like to focus on the loss, but rather on the unforgettable season he and his teammates had.

“It was just like a dream come true,” he said. “Like anything we did, we touched, it was almost like, should have bought stock that year.”

Reimers looks back on his career with satisfaction and thankfulness, and hopes it inspires others to go after big things, too.

“I always tell kids, don’t ever give up on your dream,” he said. “Keep pushing yourself.”

