Impact of Ukraine-Russia situation discussed by Iowa student-exchange program

By KCCI
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Dozens of Ukrainian students make Central Iowa their home and some exchange program coordinators are watching the situation between Ukraine and Russia closely KCCI’s Kayla James reports.

Iowa-based company World Link Inc. brings hundreds of exchanges students across the country and to the Des Moines metro area. Many of the students in the metro come from Ukraine.

Curtis Stutzman is the president of World Link Inc. He’s worked with exchange programs for decades. He tells KCCI he’s spoken with students about the situation in Eastern Europe.

“They don’t seem too worried,” Stutzman said. “Part of it might be that these students are 15 to 17 years old. Even talking with some of their parents back home and fearing from friends there, they don’t seem to be too concerned that there’s going to be a heightened conflict.”

Stutzman says concerns could arise if there is actually a conflict that would impact flights and visa applications.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

