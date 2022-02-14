Dubuque crowds brave the cold for Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival

Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival saw a couple hundred visitors for its last day.

Six groups had from Thursday until Sunday at noon to carve their best works out of 288 cubic feet of snow each. Earlier in the week, local companies volunteered their time to pack the snow.

Visitors strolled Washington Park sidewalks to get a good look at each creation before voting for their favorite carving via a QR code. Among the contenders were a unicorn, a stack of turtles and an octopus, done by groups with varying levels of experience.

There was a community carving area as well, where mini blocks of snow were available for kids to make their own sculptures.

The event, which is hosted in part by the Dubuque Art Museum, is a way to foster community during cold months, says Event Coordinator Theresa VanSchyndel.

“It makes people realize that hey, you can come out in the cold and you can enjoy time even it it’s for a little bit,” VanSchyndel said. “It makes you feel good to get out and about and connect with people that you normally wouldn’t.”

The winning group is offered the chance to represent Iowa at the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin next year.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.