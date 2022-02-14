Center Point-Urbana is looking for another run to state - with some familiar names on their jerseys

URBANA, Iowa (KCRG) - When the Center Point-Urbana girls basketball team on a state title in 2019, they were led by names like Goebel and Katcher and Hadsall.

On their 2022 playoff run, the Stormin’ Pointers blasted their 3A competition, led by names like... Goebel and Katcher and Hadsall.

“We were a lot like what we are now we focused a lot on the defense,” Ryley Goebel, now a senior, then a freshman, said. “We really had great team comradery that year we were just all friends on and off the court.”

Adrianna Katcher and Bryn Hadsall had their turn, now it’s time for their little sisters to shine.

Senior guard Kora Katcher has been waiting to match her sister’s championship for a long time.

“It was fun to look at their success and I really model that to this team,” Katcher said.

Guard Laine Hadsall was just in 8th grade when the Stormin’ Pointers won it all.

“I remember watching that whole season” Hadsall said. “they were just like what we do now.”

‘What we do now,’ is simple: Paly really good defense. Really good defense.

“What ever we’re doing we want pressure and we want to dictate the tempo,” said head coach Phillip Klett.

CPU hasn’t given up more than 50 points once. They’ve held opponenets to under 20 points twice.

“Us three seniors (Katcher, Goebel and Jaclyn Wooldrige) since freshman year we’ve always wanted to get back to how it was,” Katcher said, “I think since the season’s going really great right now I can’t want to see how it’s gonna end.”

