Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Center Point-Urbana is looking for another run to state - with some familiar names on their jerseys

By Jack Lido
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

URBANA, Iowa (KCRG) - When the Center Point-Urbana girls basketball team on a state title in 2019, they were led by names like Goebel and Katcher and Hadsall.

On their 2022 playoff run, the Stormin’ Pointers blasted their 3A competition, led by names like... Goebel and Katcher and Hadsall.

“We were a lot like what we are now we focused a lot on the defense,” Ryley Goebel, now a senior, then a freshman, said. “We really had great team comradery that year we were just all friends on and off the court.”

Adrianna Katcher and Bryn Hadsall had their turn, now it’s time for their little sisters to shine.

Senior guard Kora Katcher has been waiting to match her sister’s championship for a long time.

“It was fun to look at their success and I really model that to this team,” Katcher said.

Guard Laine Hadsall was just in 8th grade when the Stormin’ Pointers won it all.

“I remember watching that whole season” Hadsall said. “they were just like what we do now.”

‘What we do now,’ is simple: Paly really good defense. Really good defense.

“What ever we’re doing we want pressure and we want to dictate the tempo,” said head coach Phillip Klett.

CPU hasn’t given up more than 50 points once. They’ve held opponenets to under 20 points twice.

“Us three seniors (Katcher, Goebel and Jaclyn Wooldrige) since freshman year we’ve always wanted to get back to how it was,” Katcher said, “I think since the season’s going really great right now I can’t want to see how it’s gonna end.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Robbery
Robbery at Cedar Rapids gas station
Home is total loss
Linn County Home is a total loss after early morning fire
Superintendent responds to homophobic, vulgar “Solon Barstool” tweets
Superintendent responds to homophobic, vulgar “Solon Barstool” tweets
Randy Lee Wedewer
Dubuque County Treasurer resigns amid prostitution scandal
Durnan and Levendusky
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrests two for meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia

Latest News

Center Point-Urbana is looking for another run to state - with some familiar names on their...
Center Point-Urbana is looking for another run to state - with some familiar names on their jerseys
Lucas Williamson had 18 points and six assists as Loyola Chicago romped past Northern Iowa 85-58.
Williamson leads Loyola Chicago over N. Iowa 85-58
The Northern Iowa women’s basketball team dropped their second on the road falling 66-57 to...
UNI drops second road game, fall 66-57 to Missouri State
Sophomore Keegan Murray scored a career-high 37 points to power Iowa to a 98-75 romp over...
Murray scores career-high 37 as Iowa pummels Nebraska 98-75