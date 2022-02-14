Show You Care
Cedar Rapids task force launches mental health services resource

MedQuarter’s Faith & Medicine Task Force launched a new resource to help eastern Iowans find...
MedQuarter’s Faith & Medicine Task Force launched a new resource to help eastern Iowans find mental health services on Monday.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - MedQuarter’s Faith & Medicine Task Force launched a new resource to help eastern Iowans find mental health services on Monday.

The group, made up of local mental health professionals, said the mobile-friendly website, GetHelpNowCR.com, offers mental health guidance, information and assistance to anyone in need in eastern Iowa.

“Navigating the list of mental health organizations can be overwhelming to some, especially if they’re dealing with mental health issues themselves,” said Kathy Johnson, Executive Director of Abbe Mental Health Center. “We are asking everyone today, ‘Is someone you love struggling?’ Here’s where you can turn—right now—to get the help you need.”

The group said the website is designed to be simple, so users can quickly find maps and phone numbers to get in touch with someone who can help.

Menu options include guidance for crisis mental health, suicidal thoughts, alcohol and substance abuse, gambling, domestic violence and more.

“We’ve all read the headlines about mental health. The global pandemic and its fallout, plus just the everyday challenges of life, are creating a greater need than ever before for mental health services,” said Phil Wasta Executive Director of the MedQuarter Regional Medical District. “We hope GetHelpNowCR.com and its QR code will help members of our community reach out and connect with the mental health service provider that can help them. If someone you know is struggling, this will help you find the place to turn to and do it fast.”

