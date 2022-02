Waukon, Iowa (KCRG) - As of 9 p.m. Sunday night, a building in Waukon was on fire at 9 Allamakee Street NW. The lower floor of the building was a business and the upper floor were apartments.

Authorities told KCRG that everyone escaped from the building.

This is a developing story. Stick with KCRG TV-9 as details develop.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.