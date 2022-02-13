Show You Care
Slick roads possible this morning, turning partly cloudy

Another dusting of snow possible tonight in northeast Iowa
We had a dusting of snow fall across eastern Iowa last night. Watch for slick roads early on. Plan on partly cloudy sky for your Sunday!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After last night’s dusting of snow, some roads are quite slick in portions of the area this morning. Watch for this as you head to work and church. Additional precipitation is not expected for today as highs stay into the teens and clouds start breaking up. Tonight, a separate and very small system may affect portions of northern Iowa with another dusting of snow possible. Tomorrow still looks good for any Valentine’s Day plans you may have. By the middle of the week, we are still watching another system that may bring us a chance of rain/snow. Have a good Sunday!

