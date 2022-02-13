Robbery at Cedar Rapids gas station

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 911 call was received at Cedar Rapids Joint Communications at 6:34 p.m. Saturday night from the BP gas station at 1120 Old Marion Road NE after a person with a weapon stole several items.

Officers quickly arrived on the scene and spoke with witnesses and victims. They also collected evidence.

However, the suspect is still at large and no arrests have been made.

