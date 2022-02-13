“One of the top greatest moment of my life.” Eastern Iowa wrestlers punch their tickets to Des Moines
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - All state qualifiers for 3A - District 2 (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) and 1A - District 4 (Jessup) are below.
Final results
3A - District 2 (Cedar Rapids Jefferson)
106 - 1st Place - Malik DeBow of Linn-Mar, 2nd Place - Cale Nash of Clear Creek-Amana
113 - 1st Place - Braden Doyle of Iowa City, West, 2nd Place - Nate Fish of Linn-Mar
120 - 1st Place - Keaton Williams of Linn-Mar, 2nd Place - Sterling Warren of Iowa City, West
126 - 1st Place - Brayden Parke of Linn-Mar, 2nd Place - Jonah Hallam of Cedar Rapids Kennedy
132 - 1st Place - Kane Naaktgeboren of Linn-Mar, 2nd Place - Kyler Scranton of Iowa City, West
138 - 1st Place - Grant O`Dell of Iowa City, West, 2nd Place - Austin Vandersee of Linn-Mar
145 - 1st Place - Robert Avila of Iowa City, West, 2nd Place - Grant Kress of Linn-Mar
152 - 1st Place - Hunter Garvin of Iowa City, West, 2nd Place - Trayton Kurimski of Epworth, Western Dubuque
160 - 1st Place - Kael Scranton of Iowa City, West, 2nd Place - Rashon Jennings of Cedar Rapids Kennedy
170 - 1st Place - Tate Naaktgeboren of Linn-Mar, 2nd Place - Justin Avila of Iowa City, West
182 - 1st Place - Greyson Gardner of Epworth, Western Dubuque, 2nd Place - Alex Koch of Cedar Rapids Kennedy
195 - 1st Place - Colin Flannagan of Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 2nd Place - Evan Surface of Epworth, Western Dubuque
220 - 1st Place - Dakota Hoffman of Epworth, Western Dubuque, 2nd Place - Griffin Schultz of Linn-Mar
285 - 1st Place - Luke Gaffney of Linn-Mar, 2nd Place - Tate Sykora-Matthess of Cedar Rapids Washington
1A - District 4 (Jessup)
106 - 1st Place - Caleb Coffin of Don Bosco, 2nd Place - Case Monat of North Tama
113 - 1st Place - Cael Judisch of Sumner-Fredericksburg, 2nd Place - Cole Frost of Don Bosco
120 - 1st Place - Dawson Schmit of Wapsie Valley, 2nd Place - Andrew Kimball of Don Bosco
126 - 1st Place - Kyler Knaack of Don Bosco, 2nd Place - Kanen Decker of Wapsie Valley
132 - 1st Place - Garrett Funk of Don Bosco, 2nd Place - Kolt Knaack of North Tama
138 - 1st Place - Kaiden Knaack of Don Bosco, 2nd Place - Ethan Argo of Belle Plaine
145 - 1st Place - Myles McMahon of Don Bosco, 2nd Place - Nathan Egan of Sumner-Fredericksburg
152 - 1st Place - Wyatt VanderWerff of Jesup, 2nd Place - Foxe Youngblut of Don Bosco
160 - 1st Place - Jacob Thiry of Don Bosco, 2nd Place - Giles Cowell of Tripoli
170 - 1st Place - Cade Tenold of Don Bosco, 2nd Place - Aiden Zook of North Tama
182 - 1st Place - Brody Hoyt of Iowa Valley, 2nd Place - Treyce Ensign of Sumner-Fredericksburg
195 - 1st Place - Carson Tenold of Don Bosco, 2nd Place - Chase Wickwire of Belle Plaine
220 - 1st Place - Jared Thiry of Don Bosco, 2nd Place - Louis Hamlett of Starmont
285 - 1st Place - Mack Ortner of Don Bosco, 2nd Place - LJ Henkle of BGM
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.