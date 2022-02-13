Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Olympics Live: IOC won’t act on ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign

Olympics Live: IOC won't act on 'No War in Ukraine' Sign
Olympics Live: IOC won't act on 'No War in Ukraine' Sign(MGN/Xinhua / Yang Lei)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - The International Olympic Committee says there will be no repercussions for the Ukrainian skeleton athlete who flashed a small sign urging peace in his homeland at the end of a run.

The message Vladyslav Heraskevych displayed Friday read: “No War in Ukraine.” The sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of Ukraine’s flag.

It was possible that the IOC could have considered Heraskevych’s act a violation of Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter. That rule, in part, states that “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”

But the IOC characterized the sign late Friday as “a general call for peace.” They consider the matter closed.

Heraskevych ultimately finished 18th in a field of 20.

Russia’s stance is that it does not plan to invade Ukraine but wants the West to keep Ukraine and other former Soviet countries out of NATO. In an interview Thursday with NBC News, U.S. President Joe Biden repeated his warning that any Americans still in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent responds to homophobic, vulgar “Solon Barstool” tweets
Superintendent responds to homophobic, vulgar “Solon Barstool” tweets
Home is total loss
Linn County Home is a total loss after early morning fire
Cedar Rapids Robbery
Robbery at Cedar Rapids gas station
Randy Lee Wedewer
Dubuque County Treasurer resigns amid prostitution scandal
Durnan and Levendusky
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrests two for meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia

Latest News

Brandon Maxwell pays emotional tribute to his grandmother
Brandon Maxwell pays emotional tribute to his grandmother
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge
This photo provided by Avocados From Mexico shows a scene from Avocados From Mexico 2022 Super...
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says the White House believes the Ukraine invasion is ...
Ukraine invasion 'any day now,' national secuirty adviser says