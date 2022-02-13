North Liberty Baptist Church hosts dedication service for new steeple

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A dedication service was held Sunday morning for North Liberty Baptist Church’s newest addition.

The church’s new steeple was ordered back in April of last year to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The steeple parts arrived around two weeks ago and was finally put up on the church last week.

A short video of the steeple going up was shown at the service.

Pastor Thomas Gibson said they wanted to do something special to mark 10 years of being in the community.

”Though I’m the one that gets to stand here and do the speaking, it’s really a picture for all of our church. They’ve worked so hard. They’ve stayed faithful. They’ve made this a part of their life, even through the difficulties of COVID,” said Gibson.

Pastor Gibson added the new steeple is a way to thank their community their decade of being in North Liberty.

