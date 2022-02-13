Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

North Liberty Baptist Church hosts dedication service for new steeple

North Liberty Baptist Church hosts a dedication service for their newly installed steeple
North Liberty Baptist Church hosts a dedication service for their newly installed steeple(KCRG)
By Emily Schrad
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A dedication service was held Sunday morning for North Liberty Baptist Church’s newest addition.

The church’s new steeple was ordered back in April of last year to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The steeple parts arrived around two weeks ago and was finally put up on the church last week.

A short video of the steeple going up was shown at the service.

Pastor Thomas Gibson said they wanted to do something special to mark 10 years of being in the community.

”Though I’m the one that gets to stand here and do the speaking, it’s really a picture for all of our church. They’ve worked so hard. They’ve stayed faithful. They’ve made this a part of their life, even through the difficulties of COVID,” said Gibson.

Pastor Gibson added the new steeple is a way to thank their community their decade of being in North Liberty.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Robbery
Robbery at Cedar Rapids gas station
Superintendent responds to homophobic, vulgar “Solon Barstool” tweets
Superintendent responds to homophobic, vulgar “Solon Barstool” tweets
Home is total loss
Linn County Home is a total loss after early morning fire
Randy Lee Wedewer
Dubuque County Treasurer resigns amid prostitution scandal
Durnan and Levendusky
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrests two for meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia

Latest News

Brandon Maxwell pays emotional tribute to his grandmother
Brandon Maxwell pays emotional tribute to his grandmother
Olympics Live: IOC won't act on 'No War in Ukraine' Sign
Olympics Live: IOC won’t act on ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign
BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Swimmers plunge in icy lake near Olympics
Beijing Snapshot: Swimmers plunge in icy lake near Olympics
Young workers give unions new hope
Young workers give unions new hope