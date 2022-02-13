Show You Care
Murray scores career-high 37 as Iowa pummels Nebraska 98-75

Sophomore Keegan Murray scored a career-high 37 points to power Iowa to a 98-75 romp over...
Sophomore Keegan Murray scored a career-high 37 points to power Iowa to a 98-75 romp over Nebraska. Murray sank 15 of 21 shots - 3 of 4 from 3-point range - and made 4 of 5 foul shots for the Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten Conference).(Iowa Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Sophomore Keegan Murray scored a career-high 37 points to power Iowa to a 98-75 romp over Nebraska.

Murray sank 15 of 21 shots - 3 of 4 from 3-point range - and made 4 of 5 foul shots for the Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten Conference). Murray had 24 first-half points and Payton Sandfort came off the bench to score 10 to lead Iowa to a 53-25 lead at intermission.

Murray topped his career high on a driving layup with 5:28 remaining in the game, giving the Hawkeyes an 86-63 lead. He subbed out with 3:23 to go. His previous high was 35 points, set four times, including twice as a freshman.

Derrick Walker had 14 points and six rebounds to pace Nebraska (7-18, 1-13).

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

