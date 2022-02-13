Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa resident recalls playing for the Bengals in 1989

Iowa resident remembers playing for the Bengals in 1989
Iowa resident remembers playing for the Bengals in 1989(MGN)
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Humboldt, Iowa (KCCI) - Bruce Reimers from Humboldt, Iowa, played the starting left guard for the Bengals in the 1989 Super Bowl KCCI’s Andrew Mollenbeck reports.

For Bengals fans, the game was a heartbreaker. Joe Montana led the 49ers more than 90 yards to a game-winning touchdown before time expired.

But Reimers dwells on an incredible year and an unforgettable experience with his teammates.

He also hopes his story serves as motivation: a small-town kid from Iowa who played 10 years in the NFL and was a starter in the Super Bowl.

“I always tell kids, don’t ever give up on your dream,” Reimers said. “Keep pushing yourself.”

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent responds to homophobic, vulgar “Solon Barstool” tweets
Superintendent responds to homophobic, vulgar “Solon Barstool” tweets
Home is total loss
Linn County Home is a total loss after early morning fire
Cedar Rapids Robbery
Robbery at Cedar Rapids gas station
Randy Lee Wedewer
Dubuque County Treasurer resigns amid prostitution scandal
Durnan and Levendusky
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrests two for meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia

Latest News

Brandon Maxwell pays emotional tribute to his grandmother
Brandon Maxwell pays emotional tribute to his grandmother
Olympics Live: IOC won't act on 'No War in Ukraine' Sign
Olympics Live: IOC won’t act on ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign
BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Swimmers plunge in icy lake near Olympics
Beijing Snapshot: Swimmers plunge in icy lake near Olympics
Young workers give unions new hope
Young workers give unions new hope