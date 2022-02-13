Iowa resident recalls playing for the Bengals in 1989

Humboldt, Iowa (KCCI) - Bruce Reimers from Humboldt, Iowa, played the starting left guard for the Bengals in the 1989 Super Bowl KCCI’s Andrew Mollenbeck reports.

For Bengals fans, the game was a heartbreaker. Joe Montana led the 49ers more than 90 yards to a game-winning touchdown before time expired.

But Reimers dwells on an incredible year and an unforgettable experience with his teammates.

He also hopes his story serves as motivation: a small-town kid from Iowa who played 10 years in the NFL and was a starter in the Super Bowl.

“I always tell kids, don’t ever give up on your dream,” Reimers said. “Keep pushing yourself.”

