Iowa City West breaks a state relay record at the 2022 state swim meet

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The West High Trojans showed out well at the state swim meet, taking second in the overall team rankings. Linn-Mar took fourth.

Full team results

1st - Waukee

2nd - Iowa City, West

3rd - Valley, West Des Moines

4th - Linn-Mar

5th - Bettendorf

6th - Pleasant Valley

7th - Ankeny

8th - Ames

9th - Sioux City, North

10th- Dowling Catholic

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.