Iowa City West breaks a state relay record at the 2022 state swim meet
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The West High Trojans showed out well at the state swim meet, taking second in the overall team rankings. Linn-Mar took fourth.
Full team results
1st - Waukee
2nd - Iowa City, West
3rd - Valley, West Des Moines
4th - Linn-Mar
5th - Bettendorf
6th - Pleasant Valley
7th - Ankeny
8th - Ames
9th - Sioux City, North
10th- Dowling Catholic
