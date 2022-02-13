Show You Care
A few flurries are possible Sunday night

A Few Flurries are possible Sunday night
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another low pressure system will move in tonight bringing isolated flurries to Eastern Iowa. The best chance for flurries is northeastern Iowa where a trace of snow is possible. Elsewhere little to no accumulation is expected.

Tonight’s lows will be cold in the single digits with wind chills in the single digits and single digits below zero. Monday we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with highs climbing into the mid-20s.

