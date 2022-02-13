A few flurries are possible Sunday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another low pressure system will move in tonight bringing isolated flurries to Eastern Iowa. The best chance for flurries is northeastern Iowa where a trace of snow is possible. Elsewhere little to no accumulation is expected.

Tonight’s lows will be cold in the single digits with wind chills in the single digits and single digits below zero. Monday we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with highs climbing into the mid-20s.

