Brandon Maxwell pays emotional tribute to his grandmother

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Maxwell ended his Fashion Week runway show with silence — to pay emotional homage to his grandmother, who has Alzheimer’s, and her influence on his life.

With the help of supermodel Karlie Kloss, Maxwell left behind the bright colors for neutral tones and simplicity this season. The designer from Texas balanced the ballgowns with structured jackets and chunky sweaters paired with satiny skirts at the show, held next to Union Square in the Daryl Roth Theatre.

He paid loving tribute to his grandmother in a montage of clips and ended with her own voice, saying how much she loved him.

