Valentine’s Chill in the Air

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold weather remains in place to start the weekend. The wind chill stays below zero into the afternoon. A weak system slides through Saturday night into Sunday morning bringing a scattered chance for snow showers. Sunday remains below normal with more sunshine pushing highs on Valentine’s Day highs into the lower to middle 30s. We continue to watch a storm for the middle of next week. Have a good day and a safe weekend.

