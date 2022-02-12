Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Tasty Guacamole for Super Bowl Sunday is in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer talks about her Rockin’ Guac, an excellent recipe for Super Bowl Sunday, in this Fareway cooking segment.

Superbowl

Rockin’ Guac

Ingredients

  • 3 avocados, pitted, peeled
  • 1 can Ro*Tel® Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, drained
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1 Tbsp lime juice
  • 1/2 tsp salt

Notes

  1. Cut the avocados in half, remove the pit, and then scoop out the insides.
  2. When storing the guacamole, use plastic wrap to cover the storage container. Make sure the plastic wrap touches the top of the guacamole inside the container to prevent any air from browning the guacamole

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent responds to homophobic, vulgar “Solon Barstool” tweets
Superintendent responds to homophobic, vulgar “Solon Barstool” tweets
Cedar Rapids police say they arrested 19-year-old Marshawn Jackson in connection to a shooting...
Teen charged with murder in July 2021 shooting in Cedar Rapids
Durnan and Levendusky
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrests two for meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia
A blue scooper rests in a cat litter box.
Superintendent denies rumors of litter boxes in restrooms for students who ‘identify as cats’
Emily Erin Resendiz
West Liberty woman arrested for witness tampering in ongoing sexual exploitation investigation

Latest News

Judge in Russia Olympic doping worked on Sharapova case
Judge in Russian Olympic doping worked on Sharapova case
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
No injuries during overnight garage fire in Cedar Falls
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Dubuque County Treasurer resigns
Dubuque County Treasurer resigns