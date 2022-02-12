Tasty Guacamole for Super Bowl Sunday is in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer talks about her Rockin’ Guac, an excellent recipe for Super Bowl Sunday, in this Fareway cooking segment.
Superbowl
Rockin’ Guac
Ingredients
- 3 avocados, pitted, peeled
- 1 can Ro*Tel® Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, drained
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1 Tbsp lime juice
- 1/2 tsp salt
Notes
- Cut the avocados in half, remove the pit, and then scoop out the insides.
- When storing the guacamole, use plastic wrap to cover the storage container. Make sure the plastic wrap touches the top of the guacamole inside the container to prevent any air from browning the guacamole
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.