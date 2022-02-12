Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Paris Police fire tear gas to disperse banned virus protest

Paris police fire tear gas to disperse banned virus...
Paris police fire tear gas to disperse banned virus protest https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/(MGN/Brian Allen / Voice of America)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Paris police fired tear gas against a handful of demonstrators Saturday who defied a police order by taking part in a protest against virus restrictions inspired by Canada’s horn-honking “Freedom Convoy.”  A few dozen vehicles were able to get past myriad police checkpoints set up at key city arteries.

Authorities fired tear gas as they demanded that the demonstrators disperse and stop disrupting traffic. Elsewhere, several protesters were detained amid a seizure of knives, hammers and other objects. Despite the fracas, police said they stopped at least 500 vehicles from heading to the banned protest. They also handed out 300 tickets to motorists.

The French vehicle protest comes as months of demonstrations against French vaccination rules have been waning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent responds to homophobic, vulgar “Solon Barstool” tweets
Superintendent responds to homophobic, vulgar “Solon Barstool” tweets
Cedar Rapids police say they arrested 19-year-old Marshawn Jackson in connection to a shooting...
Teen charged with murder in July 2021 shooting in Cedar Rapids
Durnan and Levendusky
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrests two for meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia
A blue scooper rests in a cat litter box.
Superintendent denies rumors of litter boxes in restrooms for students who ‘identify as cats’
Emily Erin Resendiz
West Liberty woman arrested for witness tampering in ongoing sexual exploitation investigation

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada border blockade clearing peacefully as police move in
US soldiers line up during the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Mihail...
Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’ of Ukraine invasion
A wounded Wisconsin police officer was gifted Super Bowl tickets to see his favorite team, the...
Officer wounded in line of duty gifted Super Bowl tickets
A wounded Wisconsin police officer was gifted Super Bowl tickets to see his favorite team, the...
Officer wounded in line of duty gifted Super Bowl tickets
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
Baseball begins negotiating session as lockout continues