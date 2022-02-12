Paris Police fire tear gas to disperse banned virus protest

PARIS (AP) — Paris police fired tear gas against a handful of demonstrators Saturday who defied a police order by taking part in a protest against virus restrictions inspired by Canada’s horn-honking “Freedom Convoy.” A few dozen vehicles were able to get past myriad police checkpoints set up at key city arteries.

Authorities fired tear gas as they demanded that the demonstrators disperse and stop disrupting traffic. Elsewhere, several protesters were detained amid a seizure of knives, hammers and other objects. Despite the fracas, police said they stopped at least 500 vehicles from heading to the banned protest. They also handed out 300 tickets to motorists.

The French vehicle protest comes as months of demonstrations against French vaccination rules have been waning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.