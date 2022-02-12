Show You Care
North Linn CSD to pay for state audit after uncovering employee stealing from PTO

By Ethan Stein
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After uncovering an employee was stealing thousands of dollars, a local school district is out around $16,000 to pay for an audit from the Iowa State Auditor.

The North Linn Community School District paid for a state audit after learning a former secretary at the North Linn Elementary School, Danielle Arnold, stole money from the school districts’ Parent Teacher Organization. But, a district judge ruled the district isn’t entitled to damages or required to report it to the state auditor’s office.

Dave Hoeger, who is the superintendent for the North Linn Community School District, said on the phone he believed the district needed to report it to the state auditor to learn the truth and restore public confidence. He said he was disappointed with the judge’s decision to not let the district collect damages because the district and PTO are two separate groups.

The audit, which was released in June 2020, cost the district around $31,000. Hoeger said insurance covered half the cost, but the school has to pay for the other half.

According to court documents, Arnold’s attorney argued the cost of the audit was excessive and the North Linn Community School District and PTO group are two separate organizations. Court documents showed Arnold does have to repay the $23,000 and has paid more than $1,000 as of Friday.

She also received three years probation, but no jail time or fines in a plea deal. The auditor’s office is pushing legislation to make sure state employees have to spend time in jail when they steal more than $10,000.

