No injuries during overnight garage fire in Cedar Falls

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 12th at 12:58 a.m. Cedar Falls Public Safety responded to a garage fire in Cedar Falls at 2216 Sumac Avenue after receiving calls.

When Public Safety officers arrived at the scene, they woke the house’s resident and brought the person safely outside. Once fire crews arrived, both the garage and breezeway were on fire. The crews quickly put out the flames. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

