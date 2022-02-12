No injuries during overnight garage fire in Cedar Falls

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 12th at 12:58 a.m. Cedar Falls Public Safety responded to a garage fire in Cedar Falls at 2216 Sumac Avenue after receiving calls.

When Public Safety officers arrived at the scene, they woke the house’s resident and brought the person safely outside. Once fire crews arrived, both the garage and breezeway were on fire. The crews quickly put out the flames. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.