Linn County Home is a total loss after early morning fire

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Linn County Sheriff Deputies, Fairfax Fire, Ely Fire, Swisher Fire, Norway Fire, and Area Ambulance responded to a structure fire Saturday morning at 12:04am at 10007 Wright Bros Blvd.

Crews arrived on scene to find the house engulfed in flames. The person inside of the home made it out safely. Authorities say the house is a total loss. The cause remains under investigation.

