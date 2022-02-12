Isolated snow showers and flurries are possible Saturday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A low pressure system will move through the state tonight bringing in the chance for light snow across Eastern Iowa. Only a trace to 1 inch is expected across the area with isolated higher amounts possible. Overnight lows will be in the single digits.

A few lingering snow showers are possible Sunday morning with a partly cloudy sky expected in the afternoon. Daytime highs will still be cold on Sunday in the low to mid-teens.

