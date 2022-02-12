Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Isolated snow showers and flurries are possible Saturday night

Isolated snow showers and flurries are possible Sunday night
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A low pressure system will move through the state tonight bringing in the chance for light snow across Eastern Iowa. Only a trace to 1 inch is expected across the area with isolated higher amounts possible. Overnight lows will be in the single digits.

A few lingering snow showers are possible Sunday morning with a partly cloudy sky expected in the afternoon. Daytime highs will still be cold on Sunday in the low to mid-teens.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent responds to homophobic, vulgar “Solon Barstool” tweets
Superintendent responds to homophobic, vulgar “Solon Barstool” tweets
Durnan and Levendusky
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrests two for meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia
Cedar Rapids police say they arrested 19-year-old Marshawn Jackson in connection to a shooting...
Teen charged with murder in July 2021 shooting in Cedar Rapids
A blue scooper rests in a cat litter box.
Superintendent denies rumors of litter boxes in restrooms for students who ‘identify as cats’
Emily Erin Resendiz
West Liberty woman arrested for witness tampering in ongoing sexual exploitation investigation

Latest News

Isolated to scattered snow showers are possible Saturday night
Isolated snow showers and flurries are possible Sunday night
First Alert Forecast
Valentine’s Chill in the Air
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Chilly Valentine’s Weekend