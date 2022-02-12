Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque County Treasurer resigns amid prostitution scandal

Randy Lee Wedewer
Randy Lee Wedewer(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque county auditor accepted Dubuque County Treasurer Randy Wedewer’s resignation on Friday after a prostitution scandal involving Wedewer occurred on Wednesday.

Wedewer was arrested along with 10 others as part of a large police sting operation in which authorities say was so successful they plan on doing more in the future.

The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors will meet in the coming weeks to determine the next steps in finding a replacement.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
Adam Hildebrandt
Center Point-Urbana teacher charged with sexual exploitation
Jamie Dawley
Winneshiek Co. woman accused of repeatedly spanking stepchild with hairbrush
“No place, no room anywhere for what happened on Saturday.” Iowa wrestling head coach Tom...
‘No place, no room anywhere for what happened on Saturday,’ Iowa wrestling coach responds to alleged racist incident
Emily Erin Resendiz
West Liberty woman arrested for witness tampering in ongoing sexual exploitation investigation

Latest News

The city's public works director said they have had two crews work on potholes this week.
Dubuque city officials asking people to report potholes
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
North Linn Elementary School
North Linn CSD to pay for state audit after uncovering employee stealing from PTO
A new bill would ban transgender women and girls from playing in school sports matching their...
New bill in Iowa would require students to play sports based on birth gender