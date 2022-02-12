Dubuque County Treasurer resigns amid prostitution scandal

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque county auditor accepted Dubuque County Treasurer Randy Wedewer’s resignation on Friday after a prostitution scandal involving Wedewer occurred on Wednesday.

Wedewer was arrested along with 10 others as part of a large police sting operation in which authorities say was so successful they plan on doing more in the future.

The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors will meet in the coming weeks to determine the next steps in finding a replacement.

