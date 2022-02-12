Show You Care
Dubuque city officials asking people to report potholes

Dubuque city officials are asking people to help them in their efforts to fix potholes by notifying them wherever they see one.
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city officials are asking people to help them in their efforts to fix potholes by notifying them wherever they see one.

John Klostermann, the city’s public works director, said the warmer daytime temperatures with the overnight lows can cause potholes to pop up. He added crews are constantly out on the streets looking for potholes this time of the year.

Klostermann pointed out they have had two crews working on this issue this week, but he said they can increase the number of crews if necessary.

City crews try to work with as many potholes as possible. However, Klostermann emphasized the fixes they do now are temporary because of the material they use and the inconsistent weather patterns.

“If it is in an area where there is a lot of that running water it is going to take several different attempts to keep that in place,” he explained. “You are not going to do the in-depth things. We call it throw and go: you take the material off the truck, you tamp it in and then you go.”

People who encounter potholes on the road are encouraged to call the Dubuque Public Works Department at 563-589-4250 or submit a service request through the city’s website here.

