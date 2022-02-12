Crosstown cousins put family love over a storied rivalry

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cousins Kaliyah and Traijan Sain know how to ball, and how to trash talk. They’ve been practicing both for a while.

“We always had a ball in our hands,” Kaliyah, a junior at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, said. “We were always so competitive.”

Kaliyah is the daughter of Brandon Sain, Traijan, the son of Bruce Sain. Brandon and Bruce stared in high school and went on to play together at Coe College.

Kaliyah and Traijan picked up the game quickly, and improved thanks, in large part, to each other.

“I always wanted to be like him I wanted to be better than him, so he did push me a lot,” Kaliyah said.

“She made me way better than I could have ever imagined,” Traijan, a junior at Cedar Rapids Washington, said. “She pushed me to be better cause she was so good at such a young age.”

They’re pretty even now, but growing up, Kaliyah had the upper hand. She even played on Traijan’s boy’s AAU team.

““Honestly she dominated like all the time, she was the star player on our team,” Traijan said.

Now, both players are stars. Traijan leads the Warriors with 16.6 point per game. Kaliyah leads the Cougars with 19.3 points per game.

Even though they’re from rival schools, when the Warriors and Cougars get together, it’s a Sain family reunion that they’re always looking forward to.

“Of course, I gotta support my school but I’m always rooting for Kaliyah,” Traijan said.

“I know I love Kennedy but I love watching him play,” Kaliyah said.

