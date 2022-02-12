Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Crosstown cousins put family love over a storied rivalry

Cousins Kaliyah and Traijan Sain know how to ball, and how to trash talk. They’ve been practicing both for a while.
By Jack Lido
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cousins Kaliyah and Traijan Sain know how to ball, and how to trash talk. They’ve been practicing both for a while.

“We always had a ball in our hands,” Kaliyah, a junior at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, said. “We were always so competitive.”

Kaliyah is the daughter of Brandon Sain, Traijan, the son of Bruce Sain. Brandon and Bruce stared in high school and went on to play together at Coe College.

Kaliyah and Traijan picked up the game quickly, and improved thanks, in large part, to each other.

“I always wanted to be like him I wanted to be better than him, so he did push me a lot,” Kaliyah said.

“She made me way better than I could have ever imagined,” Traijan, a junior at Cedar Rapids Washington, said. “She pushed me to be better cause she was so good at such a young age.”

They’re pretty even now, but growing up, Kaliyah had the upper hand. She even played on Traijan’s boy’s AAU team.

““Honestly she dominated like all the time, she was the star player on our team,” Traijan said.

Now, both players are stars. Traijan leads the Warriors with 16.6 point per game. Kaliyah leads the Cougars with 19.3 points per game.

Even though they’re from rival schools, when the Warriors and Cougars get together, it’s a Sain family reunion that they’re always looking forward to.

“Of course, I gotta support my school but I’m always rooting for Kaliyah,” Traijan said.

“I know I love Kennedy but I love watching him play,” Kaliyah said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
Adam Hildebrandt
Center Point-Urbana teacher charged with sexual exploitation
Jamie Dawley
Winneshiek Co. woman accused of repeatedly spanking stepchild with hairbrush
“No place, no room anywhere for what happened on Saturday.” Iowa wrestling head coach Tom...
‘No place, no room anywhere for what happened on Saturday,’ Iowa wrestling coach responds to alleged racist incident
Emily Erin Resendiz
West Liberty woman arrested for witness tampering in ongoing sexual exploitation investigation

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Sara Reid
Athlete of the Week: Sara Reid
Athlete of the Week: Sara Reid
Athlete of the Week: Sara Reid
Jordan Bohannon
Bohannon has Iowa-record 10 3s, Hawkeyes roll 110-87
When only a handful of girls came out for the team this winter, the Comets weren’t sure how...
Small, but mighty West Liberty squad ready for postseason