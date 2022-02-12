Show You Care
Closing of Dubuque greyhound racing track will cost 58 jobs

Two greyhounds before a race at the Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
Two greyhounds before a race at the Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque officials say 58 jobs will be lost when Iowa’s last greyhound racing park closes in May. The Iowa park will have a last season from April 16 to May 15, with 10 races each day.

The park is one of four greyhound racing facilities still operating in the country, with another one in Arkansas also scheduled to close by the end of the year.

In 2018, Florida residents approved a constitutional amendment to eliminate greyhound racing at the end of the 2020 season.

That was a blow to the Dubuque facility, which shared many dogs with Florida venues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

